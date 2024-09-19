Left Menu

Indian Schools Make the Cut: Finalists for World’s Best School Prizes 2024

Two pioneering schools from New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have been named finalists for the 2024 World’s Best School Prizes. Ryan International School is vying for the Environmental Action prize, and CM RISE School Vinoba stands out in the Innovation category. Winners will share a USD 50,000 prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:15 IST
Indian Schools Make the Cut: Finalists for World’s Best School Prizes 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two groundbreaking schools from New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have been announced as finalists for this year's World's Best School Prizes. The finalists, Ryan International School from Vasant Kunj and CM RISE School Vinoba from Ratlam, will compete against global educational institutions. The winners will share a USD 50,000 prize fund, provided by T4 Education, Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation.

Ryan International School, an independent institution offering education from kindergarten through secondary school, has been nominated for the World's Best School Prize in 'Environmental Action.' The school is recognized for its impactful projects tackling water scarcity and pollution through hydroponics and biogas initiatives. Meanwhile, CM RISE School Vinoba, a state school originally founded for tribal girls, is in the running for the 'Innovation' category, having earned accolades for its efforts in making education accessible to urban slum communities.

According to Jill Huntley, Managing Director of Global Corporate Citizenship at Accenture, Ryan International's recognition as a Top 3 finalist for Environmental Action 2024 offers hope for the future of the planet and will inspire others globally. Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education, emphasized the need for grassroots solutions, urging global attention toward exceptional institutions like CM RISE School Vinoba and Ryan International. Winners will be announced next month, with each of the five categories receiving a prize of USD 10,000, followed by an invitation to the World Schools Summit in Dubai on November 23-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024