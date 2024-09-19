Indian Schools Make the Cut: Finalists for World’s Best School Prizes 2024

Two groundbreaking schools from New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have been announced as finalists for this year's World's Best School Prizes. The finalists, Ryan International School from Vasant Kunj and CM RISE School Vinoba from Ratlam, will compete against global educational institutions. The winners will share a USD 50,000 prize fund, provided by T4 Education, Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation.

Ryan International School, an independent institution offering education from kindergarten through secondary school, has been nominated for the World's Best School Prize in 'Environmental Action.' The school is recognized for its impactful projects tackling water scarcity and pollution through hydroponics and biogas initiatives. Meanwhile, CM RISE School Vinoba, a state school originally founded for tribal girls, is in the running for the 'Innovation' category, having earned accolades for its efforts in making education accessible to urban slum communities.

According to Jill Huntley, Managing Director of Global Corporate Citizenship at Accenture, Ryan International's recognition as a Top 3 finalist for Environmental Action 2024 offers hope for the future of the planet and will inspire others globally. Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education, emphasized the need for grassroots solutions, urging global attention toward exceptional institutions like CM RISE School Vinoba and Ryan International. Winners will be announced next month, with each of the five categories receiving a prize of USD 10,000, followed by an invitation to the World Schools Summit in Dubai on November 23-24.

