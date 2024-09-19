AISA-SFI Unveil Candidates for DUSU Elections

Left Menu

The AISA-SFI alliance has revealed its candidates for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 27. AISA's Saavy Gupta will run for president, while Ayush Mondal will vie for vice-president. The AISA-SFI panel emphasizes its commitment to defending education and student rights.

Updated: 19-09-2024 22:02 IST
The AISA-SFI alliance announced its candidates on Thursday for the September 27 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

The left-leaning All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are contesting this year's DUSU polls in an alliance.

AISA's Saavy Gupta, a third-year student from Law Centre-2 (LC 2), will run for the president's post and Ayush Mondal, a first-year law student, will contest the polls for the vice-president's position, according to an official statement.

''I am fighting for a DUSU that makes women students feel safe on the campus. I am fighting for a DUSU that is democratic and accessible. I am fighting for a DUSU that represents the thousands of common students like myself,'' Gupta said.

''I am here as a candidate to fight against the assault on the accessibility and quality of education. I am fighting for all those who come to DU but are forced to drop out and for those for whom the university is just a dream,'' Mondal said.

SFI's Sneha Agarwal, also a first-year law student, has been nominated for the secretary's post and Anamika K, a first-year MA Political Science student, will contest the polls for the joint secretary's position.

''Higher education is under constant threat due to the Centre's policies and combatting these policies at all levels is of utmost importance in these times,'' Agarwal said.

''The AISA-SFI alliance aims at combatting the divisive and hostile environment on the campus,'' Anamika said.

As the polls approach, the AISA-SFI panel has called on students to make their votes a powerful statement against the ongoing threats to their education and rights, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

