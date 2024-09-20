Revolutionizing Education: The 'Bagless Saturdays' Initiative

The 'Bagless Saturdays' initiative is transforming the traditional education system, which has long emphasized rote learning and standardized testing. This revolutionary approach shifts the focus to practical, hands-on learning experiences aimed at fostering creativity and critical thinking skills among students.

Implemented in line with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, 'Bagless Saturdays' encourages students to engage in activities beyond the classroom, such as sports, field trips, and art workshops, promoting a more holistic approach to education. Ms. Shalini Nambiar, Director Principal at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, hailed the initiative as excellent for helping students focus on co-curricular activities and overall well-being.

Experts, including Ms. Ratna Viswanathan, CEO of Reach to Teach, emphasize that removing heavy school bags allows students to explore and engage in meaningful conversations, leading to skill development critical for the future job market. 'Bagless Saturdays' is seen as a step towards creating more well-rounded individuals ready to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

