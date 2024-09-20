Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: The 'Bagless Saturdays' Initiative

The 'Bagless Saturdays' initiative aims to modernize the traditional education system by promoting practical, hands-on learning experiences. It is part of India's National Education Policy 2020 and focuses on fostering creativity, critical thinking, and holistic development among students. The movement has been widely accepted in schools nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:37 IST
Revolutionizing Education: The 'Bagless Saturdays' Initiative
  • Country:
  • United States

The 'Bagless Saturdays' initiative is transforming the traditional education system, which has long emphasized rote learning and standardized testing. This revolutionary approach shifts the focus to practical, hands-on learning experiences aimed at fostering creativity and critical thinking skills among students.

Implemented in line with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, 'Bagless Saturdays' encourages students to engage in activities beyond the classroom, such as sports, field trips, and art workshops, promoting a more holistic approach to education. Ms. Shalini Nambiar, Director Principal at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, hailed the initiative as excellent for helping students focus on co-curricular activities and overall well-being.

Experts, including Ms. Ratna Viswanathan, CEO of Reach to Teach, emphasize that removing heavy school bags allows students to explore and engage in meaningful conversations, leading to skill development critical for the future job market. 'Bagless Saturdays' is seen as a step towards creating more well-rounded individuals ready to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024