Two Government School Teachers Suspended for Unauthorised Absenteeism

In a stringent move against unauthorized absenteeism, two government primary school teachers in the district have been suspended, according to an official statement on Friday. Anurag Kumar, an assistant teacher in the Chilkahar education zone, faced suspension following an inquiry into his continuous absence during an inspection by the Block Education Officer.

Kumar has since been reassigned to the primary school in Nasratpur, with the investigation now under the purview of Block Education Officer Muralichhapra.

Similarly, Deepak Kumar Singh, an assistant teacher in the Sardipur primary school of the Rasra education zone, was also suspended for unauthorized absenteeism. This case will be investigated by Durga Prasad Singh, the Block Education Officer of Murlichhapra. Singh has been attached to the primary school in Gurgujpur for the duration of the investigation.

