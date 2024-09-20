Japanese Firms Consider Repatriation After Tragic Stabbing in China

Following the tragic fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old Japanese boy in Shenzhen, several Japanese companies operating in China are offering to repatriate their staff and families. This move aims to address rising safety concerns amid increasing anti-Japanese sentiment.

Japan's ambassador to Beijing, Kenji Kanasugi, has requested that Chinese authorities enhance security measures for Japanese nationals. Discussions between Japanese embassy officials and community leaders in China are ongoing to ensure the well-being of Japanese citizens.

Amid strained diplomatic ties and growing fears, Japan is pressing China for detailed information regarding the incident. The Chinese foreign ministry has expressed condolences, labeling the crime as an isolated case. Meanwhile, rising nationalist sentiments complicate the already tense relations between the two countries.

