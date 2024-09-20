Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Education and Welfare Reforms

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday highlighted the need for significant improvements in basic and primary education across the state.

During a meeting with district level officers at Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara, Bagde outlined the importance of educational awareness for the upliftment of tribal communities. He urged the education department to take meaningful actions towards this goal.

He assessed various regional development schemes and stressed the achievement of 100% targets in the Swachh Bharat Mission, ensuring that every household has access to clean toilets. Bagde also called for a systematic inspection of nutrition programs in schools to ensure children receive adequate nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)