NAMTECH Engineers Triumph at WorldSkills 2024

Balakrishnan and Gandhi, mechanical engineers from NAMTECH, secured a bronze medal in the Industry 4.0 category at WorldSkills Competition 2024 in Lyon, France. Their victory marks India's first podium finish in this category. NAMTECH's hands-on, experiential learning model in cutting-edge technologies played a critical role in their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:07 IST
Budding engineers Sathyajith Balakrishnan and Dhrumilkumar Dhirendrakumar Gandhi from the pioneering institute NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology) proudly secured a bronze medal at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition 2024 in Lyon, France. The duo's feat marks India's first podium finish in the Industry 4.0 category.

The WorldSkills Competition, often dubbed the 'Olympics of Skills', is a biennial event showcasing global excellence. Competitors from 89 countries battled over five days, with India achieving the 13th spot overall. India's impressive run aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into the world's skill capital.

NAMTECH's champions hail from the institution's inaugural International Professional Master's Program (iPMP 2024) in Smart Manufacturing. Under the mentorship of their Senior Lecturer, Dishank Upadhaya, they honed crucial skills such as MES, automation, and data analytics, paving their way to success. NAMTECH's innovative pedagogy continues to create world-class professionals, equipped to lead in a digital and sustainable world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

