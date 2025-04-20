Canada's Carney Calls Out China as Top Threat Amidst Election Tensions

In a bold move during a televised leaders' debate, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney identified China as the greatest national security threat, citing concerns over foreign interference, cyber activity, and Arctic strategic ambitions. The remarks, as reported by Express Tribune, have drawn sharp reactions both domestically and internationally.

Carney's blunt acknowledgment of China as a major geopolitical threat underscores a significant shift in Canada's foreign policy stance. Speaking to supporters in Niagara Falls, he reiterated his commitment to protecting Canadian sovereignty, particularly in the Arctic, as his campaign enters its final week.

While the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa has not yet responded, a Beijing expert commented that Carney's statements appear election-driven. As foreign policy takes center stage in the April 28 election, Carney's hardline stance reflects growing political and economic tensions within Canada, including trade disputes with the U.S.

