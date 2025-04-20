Left Menu

Canada's Carney Calls Out China as Top Threat Amidst Election Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has highlighted China as the foremost national security threat, emphasizing cyber threats and Arctic ambitions. His remarks during a televised debate mark an assertive shift in Canada's foreign policy, sparking national and international reactions amidst the final week of the election campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:25 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a bold move during a televised leaders' debate, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney identified China as the greatest national security threat, citing concerns over foreign interference, cyber activity, and Arctic strategic ambitions. The remarks, as reported by Express Tribune, have drawn sharp reactions both domestically and internationally.

Carney's blunt acknowledgment of China as a major geopolitical threat underscores a significant shift in Canada's foreign policy stance. Speaking to supporters in Niagara Falls, he reiterated his commitment to protecting Canadian sovereignty, particularly in the Arctic, as his campaign enters its final week.

While the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa has not yet responded, a Beijing expert commented that Carney's statements appear election-driven. As foreign policy takes center stage in the April 28 election, Carney's hardline stance reflects growing political and economic tensions within Canada, including trade disputes with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

