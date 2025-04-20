Left Menu

India's Financial Markets: Pillars of Progress Amid Global Challenges

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasizes the vital role of India's financial markets in economic growth, highlighting evolution and reforms that align with global standards. India's financial landscape has matured, driven by historical changes and recent regulatory adjustments to meet growing economic demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:23 IST
India's Financial Markets: Pillars of Progress Amid Global Challenges
RBI Governer, Sanjay Malhotra (RBI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at the 24th FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference in Bali, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra underscored the pivotal role that financial markets must play for India to tackle global challenges and achieve its long-term goals.

Governor Malhotra emphasized that financial markets are central to economic growth as platforms for capital raising and asset trading. India's financial markets have evolved significantly, driven by historic reforms and guided by lessons learned from past economic crises.

Malhotra highlighted the advanced infrastructure and high transparency standards of India's financial markets, noting their liquidity surpasses even some advanced countries. Recent reforms have diversified market products and participants, marking a shift from the conservative financial approach of the late 20th century to today's liberal regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025