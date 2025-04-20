Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over CTD Operation in Balochistan

A recent CTD operation in Balochistan led to the death of five individuals. The identification of two as missing persons has raised concerns about legitimacy. Human rights groups demand investigations, alleging the operation's staging and pointing to a pattern of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has reportedly killed five individuals during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Duki district, leading to widespread controversy. The operation, as noted by The Balochistan Post, faces immense scrutiny after two of the deceased were identified as Baloch missing persons.

One of the deceased, Muhammad Deen Marri, was reportedly missing since December 2024 after allegedly being taken by Pakistani forces from Harnai district. His disappearance had drawn significant attention from human rights groups until he was killed in the recent CTD operation, raising accusations of a possible staged encounter.

The second victim identified by The Balochistan Post was Ejaz from Mangochar, who was allegedly detained earlier this year and subsequently recognized by his family in post-operation photographs. Human rights advocates and civil society members have condemned the incident, describing it as a state-sanctioned extrajudicial killing. They urge an independent investigation into the CTD's actions.

