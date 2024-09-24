Left Menu

Career Cafe: Bridging the Gap Between Academy and Industry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:23 IST
Human resources services company Ma Foi Strategic Consultants Ltd has launched the Career Cafe forum in collaboration with ProSculpt, designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

The Career Cafe platform enables networking between industry experts and educational institutions, offering valuable insights into emerging job roles, required skills, and evolving industry trends.

The forum aims to address the divide between academic training and industry expectations through regular interactions between industry representatives and institutions, according to a company statement released on Tuesday.

"With Career Cafe, we are addressing a critical need to bridge the gap between academic training and industry expectations. This platform aims to foster open dialogue between HR professionals and academic institutions, enabling a better understanding of the evolving job market," stated Rajiv Krishnan, MD and CEO of Ma Foi Strategic Consultants.

"By facilitating regular interactions, we hope to equip students with the skills and insights they need to meet industry demands and enhance their employability. Career Cafe serves as a dynamic space for exchanging ideas, best practices, and networking, ultimately helping shape the future of talent development," added Krishnan.

The Career Cafe also promotes the exchange of best practices in areas such as student placements, resume building, interview preparation, and career counseling, thereby enhancing student readiness for the workforce, the statement noted.

