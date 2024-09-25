Left Menu

Mentoria Partners with AWES to Transform Career Guidance in Army Public Schools

Mentoria, a holistic career discovery and mentorship platform in India, has been selected by the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) to provide career guidance to over 60,000 students across 139 Army Public Schools. This initiative aims to tackle the lack of structured career guidance in underserved regions, addressing a critical void in India's education system.

Updated: 25-09-2024
Mentoria, India's pioneering career discovery and mentorship platform, is now the key partner for the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), delivering comprehensive career guidance across 139 Army Public Schools. This initiative is set to reach over 60,000 students, addressing the urgent need for structured career support in underserved regions.

The partnership responds to the growing concerns of youth suicides, unemployment, and skill mismatches in India. Offering lifelong mentorship, Mentoria aims to guide students through critical career milestones, from school to their first jobs, thereby bridging the education-to-career gap.

Dr. Ashish Arora, Founder and Managing Director of Mentoria, emphasized the initiative's significance: 'Being chosen by AWES is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. We aim to empower every student with tools, resources, and mentorship for informed decision-making.' The platform will include psychometric career assessments, one-on-one counseling, lifelong mentorship, interactive webinars, and training for educators, ensuring students are future-ready.

