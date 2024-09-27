David Seymour Welcomes Support for New Stepped Attendance Response System

Associate Education spokesperson David Seymour has announced the release of a new resource designed to support the introduction of Stepped Attendance Response (STAR) systems in schools across New Zealand. The STAR system is aimed at tackling truancy and promoting consistent school attendance.

“The response to the announcement of the STAR system has been hugely supportive. Educators have reached out to express their backing, which gives me great confidence that we are fostering a culture where school attendance is seen as essential,” said Seymour.

Addressing Truancy with a Tailored Approach

The STAR system is built on the principle that "no child is left behind." Seymour emphasized that each school will develop its own version of STAR to cater to the specific needs of their community and students. The system encourages collaboration between students, parents, teachers, and schools, recognizing the shared responsibility in ensuring consistent attendance.

Over the coming weeks, Seymour will be traveling across New Zealand, holding hui (meetings) with key stakeholders involved in school attendance, including school leaders, attendance officers, and youth aid police. The discussions will focus on implementing the STAR system and refining strategies to improve student attendance nationwide.

Mandatory by 2026

By the beginning of the 2026 school year, all schools will be required to have an attendance management plan based on the STAR framework. To support this, the Ministry of Education will collaborate with schools, the Attendance Service, non-government agencies, and other government bodies to ensure a smooth and effective rollout.

An accompanying resource document has been released, providing a best practice template to help schools tailor their STAR system. It also outlines the roles of parents, schools, and the Ministry in supporting attendance initiatives.

Focusing on Better Educational Outcomes

Seymour highlighted the critical link between education and broader social outcomes: "Almost every aspect of someone's adult life is defined by the education they receive as a child. If we want better social outcomes, we cannot keep ignoring the truancy crisis."

The Government has set ambitious targets for improving school attendance and sees the STAR system as a bold step toward addressing the issue and securing better futures for students across the country.