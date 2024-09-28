Uttarakhand's Youth Find Global Employment Through State Training Schemes

Fifteen young men and women from Uttarakhand have secured nursing sector jobs in Germany with monthly salaries reaching Rs 3.5 lakh. This success is a result of the Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Unnayan and Vaishvik Rojgar Yojana, a state government initiative providing affordable training and skill development for global employment.

Prashant Rawat from Kotdwar and Avantika of Dehradun are among those who benefitted. Rawat, currently employed in a private Dehradun hospital, awaits completion of his German language B-2 training. Avantika highlighted the cost-efficiency and fraud-free nature of the program. Both have received job offer letters with significant salaries.

The trainees, including Kavya Chauhan and Aastha Sharma, praised the initiative for minimizing their training costs and covering visa expenses. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended the youth, noting their potential to bring glory to Uttarakhand and India on the global stage. The program epitomizes state efforts to equip youth for international careers.

