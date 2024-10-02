DHS Allocates $210M to Shield Faith-Based Groups Amid Rising Hate Crimes

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday an additional $210 million to safeguard faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations amid a surge in hate incidents due to the Middle East conflict.

Rights advocates have raised alarms about escalating threats against American Muslims, Arabs, and Jews since Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon post Hamas' attack on October 7. Incidents include the tragic stabbing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois and attacks on Muslims and Jews across various states.

This funding follows a previous allocation of $160 million in June, enabling organizations to bolster their security measures with personnel, technology, and resources, according to the Homeland Security Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)