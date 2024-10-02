Left Menu

DHS Allocates $210M to Shield Faith-Based Groups Amid Rising Hate Crimes

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced an additional $210 million to protect faith-based institutions and nonprofits from targeted attacks linked to rising hate incidents. This funding responds to increased threats against American Muslims, Arabs, and Jews following conflicts in the Middle East, providing essential resources to improve security.

Updated: 02-10-2024 04:28 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 04:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday an additional $210 million to safeguard faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations amid a surge in hate incidents due to the Middle East conflict.

Rights advocates have raised alarms about escalating threats against American Muslims, Arabs, and Jews since Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon post Hamas' attack on October 7. Incidents include the tragic stabbing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois and attacks on Muslims and Jews across various states.

This funding follows a previous allocation of $160 million in June, enabling organizations to bolster their security measures with personnel, technology, and resources, according to the Homeland Security Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

