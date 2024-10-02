DHS Allocates $210M to Shield Faith-Based Groups Amid Rising Hate Crimes
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced an additional $210 million to protect faith-based institutions and nonprofits from targeted attacks linked to rising hate incidents. This funding responds to increased threats against American Muslims, Arabs, and Jews following conflicts in the Middle East, providing essential resources to improve security.
Rights advocates have raised alarms about escalating threats against American Muslims, Arabs, and Jews since Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon post Hamas' attack on October 7. Incidents include the tragic stabbing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois and attacks on Muslims and Jews across various states.
This funding follows a previous allocation of $160 million in June, enabling organizations to bolster their security measures with personnel, technology, and resources, according to the Homeland Security Department.
