Taiwan Attack Raises Security Measures Amid Rare Violent Crime
A lone attacker in Taiwan used a smoke grenade and knife in a rare violent crime, killing four, including himself. Suspect Chang Wen, who was avoiding military service, was chased by police in Taipei, where he fell to his death. Security measures are intensified across Taiwan in response.
- Country:
- Taiwan
A lone attacker carried out a violent incident in Taiwan, using a smoke grenade and a knife, killing four people, including himself. The suspect, Chang Wen, aged 27, was reported as acting alone, according to police on Saturday, following the attack in central Taipei.
Chang, from Taoyuan, died after falling from a building during a police chase in a crowded shopping district in Taipei. He had released smoke bombs at the city's main train station before attacking people inside a nearby mall. Police confirmed there were no accomplices involved.
The attack comes as a rare occurrence in Taiwan, prompting increased security measures across the island, especially in Taipei. Mayor Chiang Wan-an plans to upgrade security in commercial districts, and President Lai Ching-te emphasized the need for rapid-response units to protect public safety.
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- attack
- security
- Chang Wen
- Taipei
- police
- chase
- smoke grenade
- knife
- violent crime
ALSO READ
Shockwaves in Taipei: Knife and Smoke Grenade Attacks Stun City
Goa Police Pursue Blue Corner Notice for British National in Nightclub Fire Case
Goa Police begin process seeking Blue Corner notice against UK national Surinder Kumar Khosla in nightclub fire case: official.
Tragic Knife and Grenade Rampage in Taipei Unfolds
Bihar's Commitment: Enhancing Welfare for Police Personnel