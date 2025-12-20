Taiwan Attack Raises Security Measures Amid Rare Violent Crime

A lone attacker carried out a violent incident in Taiwan, using a smoke grenade and a knife, killing four people, including himself. The suspect, Chang Wen, aged 27, was reported as acting alone, according to police on Saturday, following the attack in central Taipei.

Chang, from Taoyuan, died after falling from a building during a police chase in a crowded shopping district in Taipei. He had released smoke bombs at the city's main train station before attacking people inside a nearby mall. Police confirmed there were no accomplices involved.

The attack comes as a rare occurrence in Taiwan, prompting increased security measures across the island, especially in Taipei. Mayor Chiang Wan-an plans to upgrade security in commercial districts, and President Lai Ching-te emphasized the need for rapid-response units to protect public safety.