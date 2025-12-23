Mandatory Disclosure: Samba District Tightens Security Measures for Outsiders

The Samba district administration in Jammu and Kashmir has imposed a strict mandate requiring landlords, property owners, and business stakeholders to disclose information about outsiders residing or working in the area. This measure, driven by security concerns, has been implemented under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, following deliberations on border security.

District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan announced the directive, highlighting worries about anti-national elements potentially hiding in residential communities. The mandate outlines requirements for formal written tenancy agreements, with details to be registered with local authorities and passed to police for verification.

Additionally, the initiative extends to agricultural tenants and workers involved in infrastructure projects, with penalties outlined for non-compliance under the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act. The order takes immediate effect and aims for heightened security across the district for a two-month period.