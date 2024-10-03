Argentine Students Rise Against University Spending Cuts

Hundreds of thousands of Argentine students took to the streets on Wednesday, protesting against substantial budget cuts to public universities implemented by President Javier Milei's libertarian government.

These protests erupted after the administration hinted at vetoing a recently passed law by Congress meant to secure university funding. Argentina is currently grappling with an economic crisis characterized by annual inflation nearing 240% and poverty affecting over half of the population. Ricardo Gelpi, leader of the University of Buenos Aires, decried the government's alleged agenda to dismantle public education.

Milei's administration has consistently defended the cuts, labeling public universities as centers of 'socialist' indoctrination. Despite widespread support for these institutions, the government remains resolute, vowing to veto any measures that threaten fiscal stability. However, university leaders and students argue that investments in education and science are crucial for the country's future.

