Consumer Commission Orders Refund for Misleading Coaching Services in Delhi

The Central Delhi District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has ruled against a coaching institute for delivering deficient services to a student, ordering a refund of Rs 62,363 and an additional Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony.

The commission determined that 'IAS Gurukul' published misleading advertisements and unjustly enriched itself through unfair practices. It noted that the institute promised services in brochures that were never provided.

Despite claiming the student attended nine months of classes, the institute failed to substantiate this with records and couldn't disprove the allegation of misleading ads. The student, Satyata, will also receive litigation costs of Rs 5,000.

