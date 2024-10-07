Left Menu

Consumer Commission Orders Refund for Misleading Coaching Services in Delhi

The Delhi Consumer Commission has ordered a coaching institute to refund Rs 62,363 and pay compensation for providing deficient services and misleading advertisements. The commission found the institute guilty of unfair practices, failing to prove the promised services, and causing harassment to the student complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:49 IST
Consumer Commission Orders Refund for Misleading Coaching Services in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Delhi District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has ruled against a coaching institute for delivering deficient services to a student, ordering a refund of Rs 62,363 and an additional Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony.

The commission determined that 'IAS Gurukul' published misleading advertisements and unjustly enriched itself through unfair practices. It noted that the institute promised services in brochures that were never provided.

Despite claiming the student attended nine months of classes, the institute failed to substantiate this with records and couldn't disprove the allegation of misleading ads. The student, Satyata, will also receive litigation costs of Rs 5,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Condemns Dominican Deportation Policy

Haiti Condemns Dominican Deportation Policy

 Global
2
Ecuador's Judicial System on Trial: Unveiling Operation Metastasis

Ecuador's Judicial System on Trial: Unveiling Operation Metastasis

 Global
3
Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions

Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Beijing Balance Medical Technology Pioneers Stock Market Support

Beijing Balance Medical Technology Pioneers Stock Market Support

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Digital Creative Industries: The Key to Future Economic Growth

Bridging the Gender Gap in Health: WHO’s Blueprint for Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance

Aging with Purpose: Tackling Health Challenges to Boost Global Longevity

How Trade Can Create More and Better Jobs: A Global Perspective

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024