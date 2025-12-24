ISRO's Majestic Launch: BlueBird Block-2 Soars High in LEO Mission

ISRO embarked on a dedicated commercial mission, launching a cutting-edge US communication satellite known as BlueBird Block-2. It was carried aboard the LVM3-M6, the heaviest vehicle in its fleet, from the spaceport located approximately 135 km east of Chennai.

The launch unfolded at 8.55 am as the towering 43.5-meter rocket, bolstered by two S200 solid boosters, ascended from the second launch pad. Following a 15-minute flight, the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, hitching a ride on the rocket, is set to detach and enter its designated orbit approximately 520 km above the earth, according to ISRO.

This mission represents a collaborative effort under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd and AST SpaceMobile, aiming to create a global LEO constellation for seamless 4G and 5G mobile connectivity. The project involves deploying the largest commercial communications satellite ever launched into Low Earth Orbit by ISRO, highlighting its significance in advancing global telecommunications.