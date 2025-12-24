Left Menu

ISRO's Majestic Launch: BlueBird Block-2 Soars High in LEO Mission

ISRO successfully launched a US communication satellite, BlueBird Block-2, using its LVM3-M6 rocket. The mission, part of a commercial agreement with AST SpaceMobile, aims to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity globally via a LEO constellation. The launch features the largest communications satellite deployed in Low Earth Orbit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 24-12-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 08:59 IST
ISRO's Majestic Launch: BlueBird Block-2 Soars High in LEO Mission
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO embarked on a dedicated commercial mission, launching a cutting-edge US communication satellite known as BlueBird Block-2. It was carried aboard the LVM3-M6, the heaviest vehicle in its fleet, from the spaceport located approximately 135 km east of Chennai.

The launch unfolded at 8.55 am as the towering 43.5-meter rocket, bolstered by two S200 solid boosters, ascended from the second launch pad. Following a 15-minute flight, the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, hitching a ride on the rocket, is set to detach and enter its designated orbit approximately 520 km above the earth, according to ISRO.

This mission represents a collaborative effort under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd and AST SpaceMobile, aiming to create a global LEO constellation for seamless 4G and 5G mobile connectivity. The project involves deploying the largest commercial communications satellite ever launched into Low Earth Orbit by ISRO, highlighting its significance in advancing global telecommunications.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025