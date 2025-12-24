Vietnam's Stock Market Surges Amid Political Stability

Vietnam's stock market experienced a significant surge as political stability boosted investor confidence. The rally followed the conclusion of a Communist Party meeting, which hinted at continuity in leadership with the likely retention of To Lam as party chief.

The stock index saw a brief peak, opening up 1% before a retreat, mirroring earlier gains linked to smooth power transition prospects ahead of the upcoming crucial party congress. As the market navigated a volatile session, foreign investors reversed their recent trends, stepping in as net buyers.

Pumping nearly $50 million into Vietnam's main market, overseas investors drove significant growth, pointing to the perceived stabilization in political leadership. A Vietnam-based broker indicated that leadership stability ensures policy consistency, boosting market confidence.