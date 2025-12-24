Left Menu

Vietnam's Stock Market Surges Amid Political Stability

Vietnam's stock market reached its highest opening amid political stability signs after a Communist Party meeting concluded. Party chief To Lam is expected to retain his position, signaling policy consistency. Foreign investors turned buyers, boosting the market, reflecting confidence in the leadership transition.

Vietnam's stock market experienced a significant surge as political stability boosted investor confidence. The rally followed the conclusion of a Communist Party meeting, which hinted at continuity in leadership with the likely retention of To Lam as party chief.

The stock index saw a brief peak, opening up 1% before a retreat, mirroring earlier gains linked to smooth power transition prospects ahead of the upcoming crucial party congress. As the market navigated a volatile session, foreign investors reversed their recent trends, stepping in as net buyers.

Pumping nearly $50 million into Vietnam's main market, overseas investors drove significant growth, pointing to the perceived stabilization in political leadership. A Vietnam-based broker indicated that leadership stability ensures policy consistency, boosting market confidence.

