Tata Steel Foundation Partners with Punjab for Enhanced Technical Education
Tata Steel Foundation has teamed up with Punjab's Department of Technical Education & Industrial Training to boost technical education at two ITIs. The goal is to equip students with industry-relevant skills, ensuring they are ready for the evolving job market. This includes establishing modern electrical labs and conducting employability skill classes.
Tata Steel Foundation and Punjab's Department of Technical Education & Industrial Training have entered a strategic partnership to enhance technical education in the northern state. This initiative will focus on improving the quality and industry-relevance of education at two ITIs.
According to a Tata Steel statement, the collaboration aims to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in today's competitive job market. The agreement was formalized by key representatives including Harminder Singh and Baljinder Singh, principals of Government ITI Samrala and ITI Gill Road, as well as Sourav Roy, CEO of Tata Steel Foundation.
This partnership will also see TSF joining hands with Schneider Electric to establish cutting-edge electrical labs, further solidifying its commitment to tailored, need-based initiatives within the state.
