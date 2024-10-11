Drunk at School: Viral Video Sparks Action Against Odisha Headmaster

An incident involving a headmaster attending a primary school in a drunken state has led to a show cause notice being issued by the Block Education Officer (BEO) in Dharmasala, Odisha's Jajpur district.

This action follows complaints from both the school managing committee and concerned parents who presented a video of the headmaster appearing intoxicated, a clip that has since circulated widely on social media.

BEO Abhijit Barik stated that the headmaster has been given three days to respond to the notice before further disciplinary measures are determined. This event marks the latest in a series of similar incidents within the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)