PM Modi to Lead Strategic National Conference of Chief Secretaries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will oversee the fifth national conference of chief secretaries in Delhi from December 26-28. This crucial event aims to bolster Centre-state cooperation. Attendees will include young district collectors, magistrates, and representatives from various Union ministries, alongside state and Union Territory officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:24 IST
This week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a pivotal national conference of chief secretaries in Delhi, as confirmed by a senior government official on Monday.
The three-day conference, scheduled from December 26-28, aims to enhance the collaborative efforts between the Centre and state governments, marking a vital step in cooperative governance.
The event is expected to gather several key figures, including young district collectors, magistrates from states and Union Territories, and representatives from multiple Union ministries.
