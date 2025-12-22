PM Modi to Lead Strategic National Conference of Chief Secretaries

This week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a pivotal national conference of chief secretaries in Delhi, as confirmed by a senior government official on Monday.

The three-day conference, scheduled from December 26-28, aims to enhance the collaborative efforts between the Centre and state governments, marking a vital step in cooperative governance.

The event is expected to gather several key figures, including young district collectors, magistrates from states and Union Territories, and representatives from multiple Union ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)