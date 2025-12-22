Left Menu

PM Modi to Lead Strategic National Conference of Chief Secretaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will oversee the fifth national conference of chief secretaries in Delhi from December 26-28. This crucial event aims to bolster Centre-state cooperation. Attendees will include young district collectors, magistrates, and representatives from various Union ministries, alongside state and Union Territory officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:24 IST
PM Modi to Lead Strategic National Conference of Chief Secretaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a pivotal national conference of chief secretaries in Delhi, as confirmed by a senior government official on Monday.

The three-day conference, scheduled from December 26-28, aims to enhance the collaborative efforts between the Centre and state governments, marking a vital step in cooperative governance.

The event is expected to gather several key figures, including young district collectors, magistrates from states and Union Territories, and representatives from multiple Union ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025