Argentina's Economic Strain: Inflation's Silent Grip

Argentina is grappling with one of the world's highest inflation rates, which has begun to slow but remains a major concern. Residents complain that while prices escalate, their salaries remain unchanged, exacerbating financial pressures.

In September, inflation hit 209% annually but saw a month-on-month decrease to 3.5%, its lowest since 2021. Analysts predict a 2024 inflation rate of 124%. President Javier Milei's efforts to cut subsidies and government spending have led to increased poverty and recession without alleviating inflation's broader impact.

Despite food prices stabilizing, utility costs have surged, significantly affecting citizens. The devaluation of the currency and budget cuts targeted at public services have sparked protests, evidenced by Congress failing to reverse Milei's spending veto. Economic struggles continue amid political resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)