Tragedy in Novokuznetsk: Investigation Launched into Newborn Deaths
A criminal investigation has been initiated in Russia following the deaths of nine newborns at a Siberian hospital. Authorities suspect negligence as the cause. Medical records have been seized and forensic tests are underway in the city of Novokuznetsk to uncover the circumstances of these tragic incidents.
Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation following the tragic deaths of nine newborns at a maternity hospital in Siberia. The state Investigative Committee announced on Tuesday that negligence is suspected to be the underlying cause.
In the city of Novokuznetsk, investigators have confiscated medical records and are engaging in forensic testing to uncover why these deaths occurred. Authorities did not disclose the identities of those potentially implicated.
Hospital staff are being questioned about their actions during this period to determine accountability. This grave incident raises questions about hospital protocols and oversight in ensuring patient safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
