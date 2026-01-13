Vikram Solar Bolsters Leadership with HR Veteran

Vikram Solar has made a strategic move to enhance its leadership team by appointing Biresh Ranjan Das as the new Senior Vice President of Human Resources. The announcement came on Tuesday, highlighting the company's focus on strengthening its people and culture agenda.

With an impressive track record spanning over 23 years across various industries including manufacturing, telecom, and hospitality, Das is set to spearhead initiatives related to workforce strategy and organisation design. He aims to align the human resources framework with Vikram Solar's ambitious growth plans and its expanding presence in international markets.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Vikram Solar, Gyanesh Chaudhary, expressed confidence in Das's abilities to fortify the company's systems. Das's role will be crucial as Vikram Solar continues on its path of growth, innovation, and maintaining operational excellence across its global operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)