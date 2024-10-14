Amity University Rajasthan Shines in Global Rankings

Amity University Rajasthan has secured a position within the 1001-1200 rank band globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025, while ranking 46th nationally. The university achieved a notable 287th position globally for research quality, highlighting its commitment to innovation and academic excellence.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain attributed this success to the university's professional ecosystem, emphasizing the dedicated efforts of the research-driven faculty and staff. With a research quality score of 65.6, Amity has published 2,014 research papers, received 37,644 citations, and published several patents, underscoring its focus on research and innovation.

Situated on a picturesque 150-acre campus amidst the Aravali mountains, Amity University offers a wide range of programs and state-of-the-art facilities. It has established strong alumni connections with placements in leading global companies. Additionally, the university has been awarded by ASSOCHAM for its campus and recognized in THE IMPACT Rankings 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)