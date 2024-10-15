Rajasthan Cancels Controversial Transfers After Minister's Intervention

The Rajasthan government scrapped the transfer orders of over 50 education personnel, including principals and lecturers, after objections from Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. The initially issued orders included 40 principal transfers, largely from the Dausa area.

Minister Meena, a Dausa native, opposed the decision, addressing a letter to Education Minister Madan Dilawar for the reversal. Despite not citing explicit reasons, Meena emphasized public interest as a grounds for withdrawal.

Following the minister's intervention, Secondary Education Director Ashish Modi announced the cancellation of all three transfer lists after receiving government directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)