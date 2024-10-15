AI-CoEs are going to be solution-providers of the world- Dharmendra Pradhan

Left Menu

Shri Pradhan highlighted the transformative impact these Centres would have on India’s startup ecosystem, generating jobs, wealth, and new global paradigms in AI. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, has unveiled the establishment of three AI Centres of Excellence (CoE) aimed at addressing critical sectors: Healthcare, Agriculture, and Sustainable Cities. The Centres, based in New Delhi, are part of a significant national initiative to position India as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI). In the announcement, Shri Pradhan emphasized that these Centres would play a pivotal role in advancing global public policy and providing innovative solutions for the world.

The Centres will be led by premier Indian institutions, including AIIMS, IIT Delhi, IIT Ropar, and IIT Kanpur, collaborating with industry partners and startups. Shri Pradhan also presented saplings and plaques to the representatives of these institutions as symbols of their commitment to the project.

Key industry leaders such as Shri Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, and other notable figures in the field attended the event. Shri Pradhan highlighted the transformative impact these Centres would have on India’s startup ecosystem, generating jobs, wealth, and new global paradigms in AI.

With a financial outlay of Rs. 990 crore allocated from FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, the Centres will drive interdisciplinary research, foster talent, and create scalable solutions, supporting India’s goal of becoming a global AI hub. The initiative aligns with the government's vision of "Make AI in India and Make AI work for India," advancing both domestic and global AI ecosystems.

 
 

