Students as Torchbearers for a Developed India by 2047

Union Minister Jitendra Singh called on Delhi University students to envision themselves as leaders steering India towards development by the year 2047. Speaking at Daulat Ram College, he emphasized that recent reforms have elevated youth self-confidence globally.

Singh shared details on initiatives taken by the government over the past decade that directly benefit students and the youth. These include comprehensive infrastructure projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore and the development of 12 industrial nodes expected to employ 40 lakh youths.

Addressing start-ups, Singh highlighted the growth from 350-375 in 2014 to approximately 3.75 lakh today, positioning India as the third-largest start-up ecosystem globally. He stressed the importance of setting global benchmarks to achieve this vision of a developed nation by 2047.

