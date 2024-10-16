Students as Torchbearers for a Developed India by 2047
Union Minister Jitendra Singh urged Delhi University students to lead India towards development by 2047. He highlighted reforms over the past decade that have boosted youth confidence globally and shared various government initiatives, including infrastructure projects and changes to the interview process for government jobs.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh called on Delhi University students to envision themselves as leaders steering India towards development by the year 2047. Speaking at Daulat Ram College, he emphasized that recent reforms have elevated youth self-confidence globally.
Singh shared details on initiatives taken by the government over the past decade that directly benefit students and the youth. These include comprehensive infrastructure projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore and the development of 12 industrial nodes expected to employ 40 lakh youths.
Addressing start-ups, Singh highlighted the growth from 350-375 in 2014 to approximately 3.75 lakh today, positioning India as the third-largest start-up ecosystem globally. He stressed the importance of setting global benchmarks to achieve this vision of a developed nation by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shigeru Ishiba Steps Up: Japan's New PM Pledges Security and Economic Reforms
Finance Minister Advocates Cluster Development for MSEs in Arunachal Pradesh
Piyush Goyal Bolsters US-India Economic Ties, Highlights Reforms
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's Ambitious Tax Reforms to Boost State Revenues
Meghalaya Partners with The/Nudge Institute for Vulnerable Households' Livelihood Development