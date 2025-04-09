New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has highlighted the transformative impact of the new Waqf law, which aims to curb misuse of Waqf properties and promote their use for societal development. Passed by the Indian Parliament and approved by President Murmu, this law promises enhanced governance and transparency in property management.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has emphasized the significance of the recently enacted Waqf law, which seeks to prevent the misuse of Waqf properties and to ensure that these lands contribute to the development of communities.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, ratified by both Houses of Parliament after extensive debate, received assent from President Droupadi Murmu last Saturday. The legislation is designed to enhance the management of Waqf properties by safeguarding heritage sites, promoting social welfare, and improving governance transparency.
Scindia criticized the opposition's management of Waqf affairs, claiming they perpetuated monopoly and misuse. He asserted that the new law empowers the community and uses properties for social welfare, aligning with societal needs, including those of the Muslim community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Puts an End to Youth Climate Change Lawsuit
Lawyers Strike Against Proposed Judge Transfer in Allahabad
Telangana Congress Leaders Address State Development Concerns Amidst BJP Criticism
Delhi govt's FY26 Budget has ten focus areas like infra development, electricity, roads, water: CM Rekha Gupta.
BNMC Unveils Ambitious Budget for 2025-26 with Focus on Development and Infrastructure