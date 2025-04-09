Left Menu

New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has highlighted the transformative impact of the new Waqf law, which aims to curb misuse of Waqf properties and promote their use for societal development. Passed by the Indian Parliament and approved by President Murmu, this law promises enhanced governance and transparency in property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 09-04-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 08:10 IST
New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has emphasized the significance of the recently enacted Waqf law, which seeks to prevent the misuse of Waqf properties and to ensure that these lands contribute to the development of communities.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, ratified by both Houses of Parliament after extensive debate, received assent from President Droupadi Murmu last Saturday. The legislation is designed to enhance the management of Waqf properties by safeguarding heritage sites, promoting social welfare, and improving governance transparency.

Scindia criticized the opposition's management of Waqf affairs, claiming they perpetuated monopoly and misuse. He asserted that the new law empowers the community and uses properties for social welfare, aligning with societal needs, including those of the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025