European Trade Commissioner Postpones Vietnam Visit Amid Global Trade Developments

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has postponed his visit to Vietnam this week, citing 'the latest international developments,' as per the EU delegation in Hanoi. Sefcovic was originally scheduled to arrive on Thursday for a series of engagements, including a press event organized by the European Chamber of Commerce.

The delay follows recent global tariffs imposed by the United States, which are set to take effect on Wednesday. However, the EU's commitment to enhancing trade relations with Vietnam remains undeterred, with officials indicating a possible rescheduling for July. The EU and Vietnam cemented their trade relationship with a deal in 2019.

As Sefcovic's visit is postponed, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Hanoi, meeting Vietnamese leaders and marking the start of his East Asian tour that concludes in Beijing on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)