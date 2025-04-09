Landmark Legal Reforms: Amit Shah & Odisha CM Review Implementation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in New Delhi this Wednesday to critically evaluate the implementation of new criminal legislation in the state. The review will primarily assess Odisha's readiness to adopt the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Mohan Charan Majhi, who has been steering the state since assuming office in 2024, is anticipated to highlight Odisha's advancements in incorporating these legislative reforms that seek to replace traditional laws such as the Indian Penal Code. The Ministry of Home Affairs emphasizes that successful law enforcement will require robust cooperation between national and state bodies.

The legislation, officially documented in the Gazette of India on December 25, 2023, aims to overhaul India's justice system by creating a more accessible framework. These laws, except specified sections, were effected from July 1, 2024, as part of a national initiative to enhance legal processes through technology and extensive consultation over the past four years.

