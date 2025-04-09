Switzerland Commits Millions to Global Development
The Swiss government has approved a contribution of 31.8 million Swiss francs to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support global sustainable development, poverty alleviation, and good governance.
In a significant commitment to global progress, the Swiss government has earmarked 31.8 million Swiss francs, equivalent to $37.7 million, for the UN Development Programme.
This contribution reflects Switzerland's strategic efforts in promoting sustainable development and enhancing poverty-combatting measures worldwide.
Such initiatives also underscore the nation's dedication to fostering good governance practices on a global scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
