Left Menu

Switzerland Commits Millions to Global Development

The Swiss government has approved a contribution of 31.8 million Swiss francs to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support global sustainable development, poverty alleviation, and good governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:16 IST
Switzerland Commits Millions to Global Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant commitment to global progress, the Swiss government has earmarked 31.8 million Swiss francs, equivalent to $37.7 million, for the UN Development Programme.

This contribution reflects Switzerland's strategic efforts in promoting sustainable development and enhancing poverty-combatting measures worldwide.

Such initiatives also underscore the nation's dedication to fostering good governance practices on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025