Rising Concerns in Kota: Student Suicides Amidst Exam Pressure

A tragic incident unfolded in Kota, where a 20-year-old student preparing for NEET-UG was found dead in his PG accommodation, an apparent suicide by hanging.

The local police, upon investigation, found no suicide note in Ashutosh Chorasia's room. His family and authorities are still uncertain about the motives behind this devastating decision.

This marks the 15th suicide among coaching students in Kota this year, highlighting increasing concerns about mental health pressures faced by aspirants. Ashutosh, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been battling mental illness and was under treatment while studying for his exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)