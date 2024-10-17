Left Menu

Rising Concerns in Kota: Student Suicides Amidst Exam Pressure

A 20-year-old NEET-UG aspirant in Kota allegedly committed suicide, adding to the troubling count of student suicides in the city. Police are investigating the reasons, as no suicide note was found. The deceased, Ashutosh Chorasia from Uttar Pradesh, was undergoing mental health treatment while preparing for the exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:49 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Kota, where a 20-year-old student preparing for NEET-UG was found dead in his PG accommodation, an apparent suicide by hanging.

The local police, upon investigation, found no suicide note in Ashutosh Chorasia's room. His family and authorities are still uncertain about the motives behind this devastating decision.

This marks the 15th suicide among coaching students in Kota this year, highlighting increasing concerns about mental health pressures faced by aspirants. Ashutosh, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been battling mental illness and was under treatment while studying for his exams.

