Mystery Balloon Sparks Police Investigation in Karnehra Village

A balloon resembling a plane with 'Pakistan airlines' text was discovered in Karnehra village, prompting police action. An investigation is underway. Earlier, a bomb threat targeting district commissioner offices proved baseless. Separately, a video of alleged harassment in Nadaun town emerged, though no formal complaints have been lodged.

A plane-shaped balloon marked with 'Pakistan airlines' was discovered in Karnehra village, prompting the police to seize the item and launch an investigation, according to Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur.

The balloon incident coincided with heightened security measures following a bomb threat emailed to Hamirpur and Chamba district commissioners, leading to searches and evacuations that ultimately found no explosives.

Attention is also drawn to a social media video purportedly showing harassment of Muslims in Nadaun town. Local law enforcement confirmed the video's existence but reported receiving no related complaints.

