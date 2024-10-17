Left Menu

Driving Innovation: Transformative Executive Education by TalentSprint and IIM Lucknow

TalentSprint partners with IIM Lucknow to provide executive education programs that blend rigorous academic input with cutting-edge online delivery. This initiative is designed to equip aspiring professionals with the necessary skills to excel in the digital landscape of sales and marketing, embodying a customer-centric, technology-driven approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:58 IST
Driving Innovation: Transformative Executive Education by TalentSprint and IIM Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, TalentSprint has teamed up with IIM Lucknow to launch executive education programs aimed at redefining leadership in the contemporary business arena. The program is a testament to the seamless integration of academic excellence and advanced digital delivery, empowering professionals to navigate and lead in a technology-centric world.

This collaboration is set to transform the sales and marketing landscape, addressing the significant market shift towards a customer-centric and technology-driven approach detailed in a recent Forbes report. As businesses are compelled to embrace a 360-degree perspective, this program facilitates the development of innovative, holistic strategies essential for maintaining competitive advantage.

Prominent figures such as Prof. Sabyasachi Sinha and Dr. Santanu Paul highlight program features like interactive sessions, strategic insights, and networking opportunities, which equip participants with the tools necessary for organizational and career advancement. The program culminates in a prestigious certification, underpinning its value and the readiness of its graduates to lead in dynamic markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024