Odisha's Political Terrain Set for a Major Transformation

The Odisha Congress is on the cusp of a major political transformation, according to its new president, Bhakta Charan Das. He believes the groundwork for revolution has been laid and aims to rejuvenate the party's historic presence in the state.

A symbolic 60-km Sankalp Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri's Lord Jagannath Temple, coordinated by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, concluded successfully. The march saw participation from key figures, including Ajay Kumar Lallu, AICC in-charge, and senior MLAs, showcasing strong party solidarity.

Das is committed to restoring the Congress's prominence in Odisha, calling on previous members to rejoin the fold. His efforts come at a crucial time, as the party seeks to regain influence after being out of power in the state since 2000. This initiative marks a fresh chapter for the Congress's journey in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)