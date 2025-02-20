Left Menu

Odisha's Political Terrain Set for a Major Transformation

Newly appointed Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das forecasts a significant political shift in the state, following a 60-km Sankalp Padayatra to the Lord Jagannath Temple. Das aims to revitalize the Congress's influence in Odisha and garner support from those who had left the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:46 IST
Bhakta Charan Das
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Congress is on the cusp of a major political transformation, according to its new president, Bhakta Charan Das. He believes the groundwork for revolution has been laid and aims to rejuvenate the party's historic presence in the state.

A symbolic 60-km Sankalp Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri's Lord Jagannath Temple, coordinated by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, concluded successfully. The march saw participation from key figures, including Ajay Kumar Lallu, AICC in-charge, and senior MLAs, showcasing strong party solidarity.

Das is committed to restoring the Congress's prominence in Odisha, calling on previous members to rejoin the fold. His efforts come at a crucial time, as the party seeks to regain influence after being out of power in the state since 2000. This initiative marks a fresh chapter for the Congress's journey in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

