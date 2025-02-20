Delhi's New Political Era: Promises of Transformation and Clean Yamuna

In a significant political shift, Bharatiya Janata Party's new ministerial team in Delhi is set on driving the capital towards a 'Viksit Delhi', echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a newly sworn-in minister, emphasized the importance of team collaboration to achieve a modernized capital. A key priority outlined by him is the revival and cleaning of the Yamuna river.

Sirsa stressed the sense of responsibility in executing PM Modi's vision, aiming for a vibrant city with clean water and air. Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reinforced this commitment by promising the inspection and rejuvenation of the Yamuna ahead of the next Chhath Puja. He assured timely implementation of development schemes to reflect the party's promises.

Kapil Mishra, another BJP leader and MLA, hailed the day as 'historic', reflecting on the vision of PM Modi. Meanwhile, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her appointment as an empowerment milestone for women. She vowed transparency and accountability, challenging corrupt individuals to answer for past financial misdeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)