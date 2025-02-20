Left Menu

Delhi's New Political Era: Promises of Transformation and Clean Yamuna

Under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, Delhi ministers pledge to clean the Yamuna and enact PM Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Delhi'. CM Gupta hailed her appointment as a milestone for women in politics, promising accountability for corruption. Efforts focus on development and environmental rejuvenation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:35 IST
Delhi's New Political Era: Promises of Transformation and Clean Yamuna
Delhi BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj Singh take oath as ministers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Bharatiya Janata Party's new ministerial team in Delhi is set on driving the capital towards a 'Viksit Delhi', echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a newly sworn-in minister, emphasized the importance of team collaboration to achieve a modernized capital. A key priority outlined by him is the revival and cleaning of the Yamuna river.

Sirsa stressed the sense of responsibility in executing PM Modi's vision, aiming for a vibrant city with clean water and air. Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reinforced this commitment by promising the inspection and rejuvenation of the Yamuna ahead of the next Chhath Puja. He assured timely implementation of development schemes to reflect the party's promises.

Kapil Mishra, another BJP leader and MLA, hailed the day as 'historic', reflecting on the vision of PM Modi. Meanwhile, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her appointment as an empowerment milestone for women. She vowed transparency and accountability, challenging corrupt individuals to answer for past financial misdeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025