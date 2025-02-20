Historic Delhi Transformation: Rekha Gupta's Swearing-In Marks New Era

In a pivotal moment for Delhi's political landscape, Rekha Gupta was inaugurated as the city's Chief Minister at the historic Ramlila Maidan. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan commended the BJP's triumph and described it as a landmark in the capital's history.

Both Kalyan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted this as the beginning of a transformative era that promises remarkable development. Speaking with ANI, Naidu expressed optimism about Delhi's future under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing nationwide pride in the anticipated progress.

During the significant event, attended by numerous NDA leaders, Gupta's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party marked a dramatic shift, as the BJP secured 48 of the 70 assembly seats. Gupta's election also underscored her place as the fourth woman to assume the chief ministerial post in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)