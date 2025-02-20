Left Menu

Arunachal's Frontier Highway: A Transformational Leap

The Arunachal Frontier Highway, a transformative project connecting 12 districts along the Indo-China border, was announced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during Statehood Day celebrations. With a historic Rs 42,000 crore investment, the highway aims to boost infrastructure while addressing compensation-related challenges and preserving indigenous culture and environment.

Updated: 20-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:22 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a groundbreaking project, the Arunachal Frontier Highway, which is set to transform the border areas of the state by connecting 12 districts along the India-China boundary. Unveiled during the 39th Statehood Day celebrations, this significant initiative involves a massive Rs 42,000 crore investment, marking the highest allocation for a single project in the country's history.

The highway, officially named NH-913, will span approximately 1,400 kilometers from Bomdila to Vijaynagar, near the India-Myanmar border. It will connect key locations such as Tawang, Upper Subansiri, and Dibang Valley, thus enhancing connectivity and infrastructure. Despite its transformative potential, Rijiju expressed concerns over potential delays due to compensation issues, urging local communities to cooperate and avoid inflating claims.

The event also highlighted the achievements and ongoing challenges in Arunachal Pradesh. Governor K T Parnaik emphasized the importance of education and cleanliness, while Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressed cultural preservation through new rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act. The project's visionary scope aims to usher in a new era of development, aligning with both environmental management and cultural respect.

