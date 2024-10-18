Left Menu

Controversial Campus Protests Over Alleged Assault Rock Punjab

Authorities in Punjab, Pakistan, closed educational institutions following violent student protests over an alleged on-campus rape. Despite official denials of the incident, social media fueled tensions. Hundreds of students clashed with police, resulting in injuries and arrests. An independent investigation has been ordered to address the controversy.

Updated: 18-10-2024 16:59 IST
Institutions across Pakistan's eastern Punjab province were closed on Friday in response to violent protests over an alleged campus rape, according to local officials.

The demonstration, centered in Lahore, erupted following allegations that a female student was raped by a security guard within a private college. Although officials claim no evidence supports the allegation, the protests amassed with accusations of fake news exacerbating the unrest.

Police and protestors have clashed fiercely, leading to several injuries and arrests. Despite the claims of official misinformation, social media remains abuzz with accusations of cover-ups involving influential individuals, prompting the Lahore High Court to initiate an independent investigation.

