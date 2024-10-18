Controversial Campus Protests Over Alleged Assault Rock Punjab
Authorities in Punjab, Pakistan, closed educational institutions following violent student protests over an alleged on-campus rape. Despite official denials of the incident, social media fueled tensions. Hundreds of students clashed with police, resulting in injuries and arrests. An independent investigation has been ordered to address the controversy.
Institutions across Pakistan's eastern Punjab province were closed on Friday in response to violent protests over an alleged campus rape, according to local officials.
The demonstration, centered in Lahore, erupted following allegations that a female student was raped by a security guard within a private college. Although officials claim no evidence supports the allegation, the protests amassed with accusations of fake news exacerbating the unrest.
Police and protestors have clashed fiercely, leading to several injuries and arrests. Despite the claims of official misinformation, social media remains abuzz with accusations of cover-ups involving influential individuals, prompting the Lahore High Court to initiate an independent investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Railway Network Disrupted by Farmers' Protest in Punjab
Supreme Court Urged to Act Against Rising Air Pollution in Punjab and Haryana
Punjab CM Mann Urges Unified Sarpanch Elections for Development
SAD's Cheema Criticizes Punjab Government Amidst Air Quality Concerns
Clashes in Punjab: Arrests Ahead of PTI's Major Showdown