Institutions across Pakistan's eastern Punjab province were closed on Friday in response to violent protests over an alleged campus rape, according to local officials.

The demonstration, centered in Lahore, erupted following allegations that a female student was raped by a security guard within a private college. Although officials claim no evidence supports the allegation, the protests amassed with accusations of fake news exacerbating the unrest.

Police and protestors have clashed fiercely, leading to several injuries and arrests. Despite the claims of official misinformation, social media remains abuzz with accusations of cover-ups involving influential individuals, prompting the Lahore High Court to initiate an independent investigation.

