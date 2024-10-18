Left Menu

Tribal Youth Breaks Barriers: Ajay Kumar Kadraka's Journey to Success

Ajay Kumar Kadraka, a tribal youth from Rayagada district in Odisha, has successfully cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET)-2024. Ajay, from the Dangaria Kandh tribe, has qualified to become an assistant professor, a significant achievement for his community, illustrating his determination and dedication.

Tribal Youth Breaks Barriers: Ajay Kumar Kadraka's Journey to Success
In a remarkable academic milestone, Ajay Kumar Kadraka, a youth from the tribal community of Rayagada district in Odisha, has cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET)-2024. This accomplishment has been received with great pride by his community and beyond.

Hailing from the Dangaria Kandh tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, Ajay successfully passed the challenging UGC-NET examination, securing his place as an assistant professor. His success underscores the power of determination and hard work.

Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his congratulations to Ajay Kumar Kadraka, highlighting the significance of this achievement for Ajay and his community. Majhi's message, posted on X, praised Ajay's dedication and serves as an inspiration to others pursuing education from disadvantaged backgrounds.

