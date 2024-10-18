Left Menu

Lab Lesson Goes Awry: Test Tube Explosion Injures Students

A test tube explosion during a science class at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter College injured four students, causing two to be transferred to a district hospital. The mishap occurred due to excessive hydrochloride chemicals mixed by students, causing discomfort due to resulting gases.

Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:21 IST
  • India

Four students were injured when a test tube exploded during a chemistry class at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter College on Friday, police reported. The incident happened while 32 students were experimenting in the lab.

The explosion led to unconsciousness in the injured students, necessitating immediate medical attention. They were taken to a local hospital, and two were later moved to a district hospital. Witnesses noted the explosion stemmed from students mixing chemicals in the test tube, which released discomforting gases.

Principal Shiv Kumar pointed to an excess of hydrochloride chemicals as the cause, assuring all victims are stable. Inspector Amar Kumar Chaurasia from Satrikh police confirmed the students' hospital admissions and ongoing treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

