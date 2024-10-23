Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns NCLAT's Ruling: A Major Setback for Byju's in Insolvency Proceedings Saga

The Supreme Court annulled NCLAT's decision that paused insolvency proceedings against Byju's, giving Glas Trust Company LLC standing to intervene. BCCI also faced a setback as Byju's dues settlement was overturned. Byju Raveendran's control over the ed-tech firm is at risk as legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:08 IST
Supreme Court Overturns NCLAT's Ruling: A Major Setback for Byju's in Insolvency Proceedings Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial twist, the Supreme Court has overturned a verdict by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which had previously halted insolvency proceedings against the education technology firm, Byju's. This move grants Glas Trust Company LLC, a US-based creditor, the legal standing to intervene in this high-stakes financial battle.

Equally impacted by the ruling is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as the court rescinded an NCLAT order that authorized a Rs 158.9 crore settlement paid by Byju's. The decision mandates the amount be deposited with the company's Committee of Creditors, further complicating the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process.

With the court's directive, Byju's is compelled to navigate multiple legal challenges both domestically and internationally, as the bench highlighted the intricate web of existing litigations across jurisdictions, including proceedings in the Delaware Court and investigations by India's Enforcement Directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024