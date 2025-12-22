BCCI Elevates Pay for Women Cricketers and Officials in Historic Move

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a historic step by doubling the match fees for women cricketers and officials in domestic circuits. This decision follows India's triumphant victory in their maiden ODI World Cup, underscoring a push for gender pay equity in sports.

The revised pay structure, ratified by the Apex Council, sees senior women cricketers earning between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 per day, up from the previous Rs 20,000. Reserve players will earn half the amount, ensuring all participants benefit from the financial uplift.

The increase also extends to junior categories, with Under-23 and Under-19 players set to receive Rs 25,000. Umpires and match referees will see their earnings rise to Rs 40,000 per day for league matches, with enhanced fees for knockout stages, reflecting the sport's growing investment in gender equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)