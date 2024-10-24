World's Best School Awards Highlight Global Educational Excellence
Schools from Poland, Italy, India, and Argentina excelled at the World's Best School awards, earning recognition for initiatives aiding refugee children, anti-bullying campaigns, and environmental projects. The awards, launched by T4 Education, distributed $50,000 among winners noted for overcoming adversity and fostering community collaboration.
In a celebration of excellence in education, schools from Poland, Italy, India, and Argentina emerged victorious at the World's Best School awards. The event, held on Thursday, recognized a range of exemplary projects, including support for refugee children and initiatives against bullying and pollution.
The First Ukrainian School in Poland, managed by the Unbreakable Ukraine Foundation, clinched the Overcoming Adversity prize. Initially established in March 2022 as a charity school, it now operates across three Polish cities, educating 1,500 refugee children, and aiding their integration.
Italy's Istituto Galilei-Costa-Scarambone won the Supporting Healthy Lives prize with its anti-bullying campaign. Meanwhile, two Indian schools were awarded for environmental action and innovation, and an Argentine school was recognized for community collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italy Condemns Attack on U.N. Peacekeepers in Lebanon
Poland's Visa Scandal: Tightened Regulations and a Nation on Alert
Immigrants Spice Up Italy's Culinary Scene
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Faces High-Profile Security Breach Scandal
Poland's Controversial Asylum Suspension Plan Amidst Migration Tensions