World's Best School Awards Highlight Global Educational Excellence

Schools from Poland, Italy, India, and Argentina excelled at the World's Best School awards, earning recognition for initiatives aiding refugee children, anti-bullying campaigns, and environmental projects. The awards, launched by T4 Education, distributed $50,000 among winners noted for overcoming adversity and fostering community collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a celebration of excellence in education, schools from Poland, Italy, India, and Argentina emerged victorious at the World's Best School awards. The event, held on Thursday, recognized a range of exemplary projects, including support for refugee children and initiatives against bullying and pollution.

The First Ukrainian School in Poland, managed by the Unbreakable Ukraine Foundation, clinched the Overcoming Adversity prize. Initially established in March 2022 as a charity school, it now operates across three Polish cities, educating 1,500 refugee children, and aiding their integration.

Italy's Istituto Galilei-Costa-Scarambone won the Supporting Healthy Lives prize with its anti-bullying campaign. Meanwhile, two Indian schools were awarded for environmental action and innovation, and an Argentine school was recognized for community collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

