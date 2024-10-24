World's Best School Awards Highlight Global Educational Excellence

In a celebration of excellence in education, schools from Poland, Italy, India, and Argentina emerged victorious at the World's Best School awards. The event, held on Thursday, recognized a range of exemplary projects, including support for refugee children and initiatives against bullying and pollution.

The First Ukrainian School in Poland, managed by the Unbreakable Ukraine Foundation, clinched the Overcoming Adversity prize. Initially established in March 2022 as a charity school, it now operates across three Polish cities, educating 1,500 refugee children, and aiding their integration.

Italy's Istituto Galilei-Costa-Scarambone won the Supporting Healthy Lives prize with its anti-bullying campaign. Meanwhile, two Indian schools were awarded for environmental action and innovation, and an Argentine school was recognized for community collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)