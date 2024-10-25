G20 Ministers Advocate for Women's Inclusion and WTO Reform

In a significant move, G20 ministers have agreed that international trade and investments should focus on sustainable development and the increased participation of women. Discussions held in Brasilia concluded with a commitment to reform the World Trade Organization to ensure a more efficient conflict resolution system.

The approved proposals, which include promoting gender inclusivity in global trade, will be presented at the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. It's the first instance where women's involvement in international trade has been recognized as a key G20 principle.

Brazil's leadership, preparing for the COP30 climate talks next year, prioritized fighting climate change and advocated for trade practices that support sustainable economic development. The meeting highlighted the necessity of a fair and transparent multilateral trading system, despite sidestepping contentious geopolitical issues.

