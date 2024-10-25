Kerala Political Showdown: Governor vs. CPI(M) Over University Appointment

In a major political development, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has declared its intention to pursue legal action against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The controversy arises over the Governor's decision to reappoint Mohanan Kunnummal as the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) without consulting the state government.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan labeled the Governor's actions as undemocratic and illegal, highlighting a lack of discussions in the decision-making process. The party accuses the Governor, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university, of not adhering to necessary legal and democratic protocols.

The CPI(M) further alleges that the Governor is trying to impose a saffron agenda on the education sector by appointing individuals aligned with the RSS and BJP to the university senate. The contentious appointment of Kunnummal, his second term set to begin on October 26, has intensified the political battlefield in the state.

